Millworks By Design moves into Lincoln space

LINCOLN – A California-based specialty contractor has leased space in the Lincoln Corporate Center, at 24 Albion Road.

The lease for Millworks By Design, arranged by Leeds Mitchell of MG Commercial Real Estate, involves a 1,488-square-foot office space.

Millworks By Design is based in Westlake Village, Calif., and specializes in finish carpentry and architectural millwork.

