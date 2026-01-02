MINDING THE GAP: Deficit projection narrows, but fiscal risk factors loom over General Assembly session

By
-
EARLY START: The Special Legislative Commission to Study Housing Affordability holds a hearing at the Statehouse in December, weeks ahead of the the 2026 legislative session. Testifying before the commission are Randy R. Rossi, left, Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns executive director, and Ashley Sweet, immediate past president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Planning ­Association. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
EARLY START: The Special Legislative Commission to Study Housing Affordability holds a hearing at the Statehouse in December, weeks ahead of the the 2026 legislative session. Testifying before the commission are Randy R. Rossi, left, Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns executive director, and Ashley Sweet, immediate past president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Planning ­Association. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

State budget officials are projecting that the government will enter the new year facing a fiscal 2027 budget deficit of $101 million. For Rhode Island legislators, that’s considered good news. An increase in estimated tax revenue and lower expenses for public assistance programs have slashed the state’s projected shortfall in half compared with the $237

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display