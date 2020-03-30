Miriam earns 6th consecutive national nursing excellence designation

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital has maintained its national status for nursing quality by earning a sixth Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program.

The Miriam has earned the four-year designation continuously since 1998, and is one of four hospitals in the nation to do so, according to Lifespan Corp., the hospital’s parent company.

Newport Hospital, another Lifespan facility, has also earned Magnet status.

To achieve the honor, hospitals must submit an application, provide documentation of patient care, host an on-site visit and be reviewed by the Commission on the Magnet Recognition Program.

Achieving sustained recognition reflects The Miriam’s nursing staff’s desire “to consistently achieve and maintain the highest nursing standards in the world,” said hospital President Arthur J. Sampson.

Maria Ducharme, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services at The Miriam, added, “While the bar is raised with each designation and the process only becomes more challenging, our ingrained culture allows for an environment that lives and breathes nursing excellence.”