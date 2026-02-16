Miriam Hospital treats patients in 2 new prostate cancer trials

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital says it has treated the first patients in the world in two new clinical trials testing therapies for prostate cancer, offering local patients access to treatments years before they may be widely available.

The studies are part of Brown University Health’s Early Phase Clinical Trial Program and are led by Dr. Benedito Carneiro.

He is director of clinical research and cancer drug development at the Brown University Health Cancer Institute, and associate director of the Division of Hematology/Oncology and co-leader of the Cancer Therapeutics Program at the Legorreta Cancer Center at Brown.

“The Early Phase Clinical Trial Program at Brown University Health and Legorreta Cancer Center is essential to making this kind of progress possible,” Carneiro said. “Our program allows us to safely bring the most innovative cancer therapies to patients early and close to their home, while advancing research that can change how prostate cancer is treated worldwide.”

Both studies focus on treatments designed to precisely target prostate cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

One trial is testing a new type of immunotherapy that helps the body’s immune system recognize and attack prostate cancer, The Miriam Hospital said. The treatment works by guiding immune cells directly to cancer cells that carry a protein commonly found in prostate cancer. By helping immune cells find and attach to tumors, the therapy aims to trigger a powerful, targeted immune response, the hospital said.

The other trial is evaluating a drug delivery that sends a cancer-killing medicine directly to prostate cancer cells. It’s designed to limit side effects by concentrating treatment and avoiding healthy cells. These studies are sponsored by the global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

In addition to these studies, The Miriam Hospital’s prostate cancer team – including medical oncologists, urologists and radiation oncologists – is participating in several other clinical trials for prostate cancer patients.

Clinicians and scientists at Legorreta Cancer Center are also collaborating in several research projects investigating novel treatments poised to transition to the clinic in the near future.

“These trials reflect the very best of what The Miriam Hospital stands for: innovation, collaboration and a deep commitment to our patients,” said Maria Ducharme, Miriam president and chief quality executive at Brown University Health. “By bringing first-in-the-world clinical research to our community, we are giving patients access to highly advanced care close to home and helping shape the future of prostate cancer treatment.”

Patients interested in learning more about prostate cancer clinical trials at The Miriam Hospital should speak with their doctor or visit clinical trial websites here or here.