Miriam Hospital’s palliative care program is first in R.I. and one of few in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. and HopeHealth’s palliative care program at The Miriam Hospital’s emergency department is the first of its kind in the state and one of the very few in the country.

Launched in October, the pilot program’s goal is to “bring comfort and relief from a serious, progressive illness that may or may not be life-limiting,” Lifespan said.

It’s the only palliative care program in an emergency department in Rhode Island, and so far, it’s showing great promise.

“Since launching this pilot program, The Miriam Hospital’s Emergency Department is seeing a huge benefit to patients who are receiving palliative care support and relief sooner, through symptom management, active treatment, advanced care planning and improved quality of life,” Lifespan said.

It is not hospice care, Lifespan said, but instead a program to alleviate the stress of the emergency department for patients living with serious illnesses. The program is currently funded for one year.

“Providing palliative care in an emergency department is rare – this program is one of only a few in the country,” Lifespan said.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.