MISSING MIDDLE: R.I. focuses on finding housing for people who fall between low, high income

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Certified nursing assistant Virginia Burdick works two jobs so she can afford the rent for her cramped, two-bedroom apartment in South Kingstown. Her daughter, 9, and son, 14, have never had their own rooms. She makes too much to qualify for state assistance but not so much to live comfortably. “If I don’t work my…