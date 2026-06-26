Mitchell named executive director of RISD’s post-grad initiative

PROVIDENCE – Joanne Mitchell has been named inaugural executive director of RISD Ready!, a new student readiness initiative at the Rhode Island School of Design. She is scheduled to begin the role Aug. 17 following a national search led with support from a consulting firm, according to an announcement shared with the RISD community. RISD

"Joanne demonstrated a deep understanding of the importance of collaboration and relationship building in her approach to post-graduation success – in the myriad ways individuals define it," RISD President Crytsal Williams said.

PROVIDENCE – Joanne Mitchell has been named inaugural executive director of RISD Ready!, a new student readiness initiative at the Rhode Island School of Design. She is scheduled to begin the role Aug. 17 following a national search led with support from a consulting firm, according to an announcement shared with the RISD community. RISD Ready! was developed in response to recommendations from the Preparedness for Life After RISD Strategic Initiative committee. In 2024, the committee advised building more comprehensive systems to support students’ post-graduation success, including strengthening connections with alumni and addressing the global scope of RISD’s student body. The program is intended to help students transition into professional practice across art and design fields.As executive director, Mitchell will oversee the creation of systems, structures and practices aimed at preparing students for career success after graduation. Her role will focus on expanding access to professional opportunities and strengthening institutional networks that support long-term outcomes for graduates. Mitchell previously served as associate provost for educational effectiveness and enrollment management at Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles. There, she contributed to a strategic plan centered on improving career outcomes by aligning cur riculum, mentorship and industry experience. Her work included launching internship courses that achieved full placement in their first year, as well as initiatives to expand advising and professional development opportunities for students. Williams said Mitchell brings a collaborative, student-focused approach and experience working with faculty, alumni and community partners to advance academic and career success. Mitchell also has led programs supporting first-generation students and broader student success initiatives. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.