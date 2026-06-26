Mitchell named executive director of RISD’s post-grad initiative

By
-
JOANNE MITCHELL has been selected as the executive director of the RISD Ready! initiative that prepares students for post-grad life. She begins Aug. 17. /COURTESY OF RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL OF ART AND DESIGN

PROVIDENCE – Joanne Mitchell has been named inaugural executive director of RISD Ready!, a new student readiness initiative at the Rhode Island School of Design. She is scheduled to begin the role Aug. 17 following a national search led with support from a consulting firm, according to an announcement shared with the RISD community. RISD

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Trends Shaping Sale Decisions Across the Manufacturing Sector

In today’s evolving manufacturing landscape, business leaders are navigating a mix of opportunity and uncertainty.…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR