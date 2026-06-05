Mixed news on R.I. economy

This month started with a mix of good and bad news on PBN.com when it comes to the state economy. After months of economic data pointing to Rhode Island being in a recession, University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro says his monthly Current Conditions Index report sees light at the end of the tunnel. “Maybe, just maybe, we might be in the early stages of a recovery,” he said. But another headline on the same day reminded that recession or not, the state’s economy still has a long way to go by some metrics to compete with just about everyone else. WalletHub’s annual ranking of the nation’s best economies has Rhode Island No. 47, a steep drop from No. 33 last year. While that’s troubling enough, the state at the top of the list both years is neighboring Massachusetts. While individual rankings can sometimes present conflicting pictures depending on metrics, the weakness of Rhode Island’s economy is a common theme. And having neighboring state economies performing as polar opposites in any ranking should be a flashing red light for R.I. state and business leaders.