Mixed news on R.I. economy

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This month started with a mix of good and bad news on PBN.com when it comes to the state economy. After months of economic data pointing to Rhode Island being in a recession, University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro says his monthly Current Conditions Index report sees light at the end of the tunnel.

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