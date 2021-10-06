MOCingbird creator wins Cox Business ‘Get Started Rhode Island’ competition

WARWICK – The Cox Business “Get Started Rhode Island” winner has been announced, with My MOC Inc. of North Kingstown winning a $50,000 prize package for its MOCingbird platform, according to Cox.

All contestants competed live at the 2021 Cox Business Get Started showcase, the company’s ninth annual competition.

The MOCingbird platform simplifies the ability to track and store medical certifications, allowing clinicians to stay on top of continuing medical education requirements.

Each year, the Get Started Rhode Island event highlights six local entrepreneurs who pitch business ideas to a panel of experts in digital marketing, venture capital and business growth strategy.

This year’s judges included Tino Chow, founder of Giant Shoulders; Arnell Milhouse, co-founder and CEO of CareerDevs Computer Science University; Karl Wadensten, CEO and president of VIBCO Vibrators; and Shannon Shallcross, co-founder and CEO of BetaXAnalytics.

Finalists, in addition to My MOC Inc., included:

Flourish Fund (Newport): A resource network of wellness providers offering online and in-person services such as doula support and newborn care. The platform is a supplement to traditional baby registries.

(Providence): The mapping app routes bike and scooter riders to low-stress, low-car-trafficked roads.

(Providence): The company focuses on creating noninvasive diagnostic technology. The Echo will allow people to measure blood glucose without having to prick their fingers or wear a device that needs to be regularly swapped out, thus eliminating discomfort while also saving money.

(Providence): The organization has developed a suite of products and services addressing the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, such as fire code-compliant igloos.

(Providence): The company has created a system of collecting, certifying and then redistributing unused cancer medications that would have been previously wasted, passing them along to patients, insurance carriers and health care facilities.

My MOC Inc. received a $50,000 technology package, which includes $25,000 in cash.

Last year’s winner was GoPeer, a Providence-based educational technology company that connects K-12 students with college students for online tutoring.

Cox Business, the commercial division of Cox Communications Inc., provides voice, data, security, networking and video services for more than 355,000 businesses nationwide.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.