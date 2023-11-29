Mocingbird to build web portal for national physician licensure program

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A national physician organization has selected Rhode Island-based My MOC Inc., doing business as Mocingbird, to develop a web portal intended to simplify the ability to practice medicine across state borders.

Under the agreement, Mocingbird will develop the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission’s Enhanced Physician Portal, a database that the North Kingstown company said “will serve as a single repository for physician demographics, practice information, and primary-sourced continuing medical education (CME) information.”

The IMLCC, an organization that streamlines licensure requirements for doctors across its 41 member states, announced the partnership with Mocingbird earlier this month.

Traditionally, and in states currently outside of the compact, doctors have largely been limited to practicing medicine where they’ve obtained state-specific licenses.

Rhode Island legislators approved the state’s entry into the IMLCC in 2022, though implementation is still pending. The Ocean State also belongs to similar programs for psychologists and nurses.

The IMLCC selected Mocinbird to build and maintain its new web portal from a nationwide pool of 10 finalists. The organization, established in 2017, oversees the licensure of 16,000 physicians across member states and territories.

Mocingbird, a physician-founded company based in North Kingstown, offers cloud-based software intended to simplify physician credentialing and continuing medical education management.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.