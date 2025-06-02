Molar Express initiative expands to Blackstone Valley

PROVIDENCE – Federal, state and local leaders recently celebrated the Molar Express initiative’s expansion into the Blackstone Valley.

The Molar Express is a nonprofit collaboration launched in 2007 that offers dental services to Rhode Island youths, most of whom rely on Medicaid and struggle to access dental care. The initiative uses a 40-foot mobile dental clinic – known as the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile – to provide immediate, on-site oral health care at participating schools, Head Start programs and other community-based settings.

“The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile – Molar Express is pleased to welcome Blackstone Valley Community Health Care to our partnership,” said Tara Pratt, who is the director of dental and mobile health programs for the Comprehensive Community Action Program and is the operations director for The Molar Express. “Together with Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England, Comprehensive Community Action Program and East Bay Community Action Program, we look forward to expanding access to vital dental services for the Blackstone Valley community – and we thank Delta Dental of Rhode Island for their generous support in making this expansion a reality.”

The Molar Express is operated by the Comprehensive Community Action Program, East Bay Community Action Program and Blackstone Valley Community Health Care, which joined this year. The expansion was funded by a grant by Delta Dental of Rhode Island and supported by Blackstone Valley Community Health Care’s new partnership. The Molar Express will add service locations in Pawtucket and Central Falls to its schedule this summer.

- Advertisement -

“The Molar Express is more than a mobile dental clinic – it’s going to be a lifeline for so many families in our city who have waited far too long for basic care,” said Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera. “Too many children in Central Falls have gone without preventive dental services simply because access wasn’t there.”

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., also expressed support for the expansion of the Molar Express.

“By expanding into the Blackstone Valley, the Molar Express will help brighten the smiles of students across the state and ensure their families can conveniently and efficiently get them to the dentist when they need to,” Reed said.

In 2024, the Molar Express treated almost 1,500 patients across the state, 96% of whom were uninsured or on Medicaid.

“We are proud to continue our support of this proven program as it expands care into Pawtucket and Central Falls, and we thank all involved in the initiative for their work in improving the lives of young Rhode Islanders all across the state,” said Joseph R. Perroni, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Rhode Island.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.