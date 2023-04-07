Momentum finally building for R.I. tangible tax exemption

Small-business owners in Rhode Island for years have called for a tangible asset tax exemption, but it could never gain enough support from state lawmakers. Now with the state’s projected budget surplus and support from Senate leadership, observers say the long-considered idea is poised to become reality.

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio recently unveiled a plan to exempt up to $100,000 of business-owned or leased properties from the tangible taxes collected by municipalities.

Under the legislation introduced by Sen. Melissa A. Murray, D-Woonsocket, the state would reimburse cities and towns for the lost tax revenue, similar to the phaseout of the municipal car tax.

So far, the proposal has run into little opposition, although House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi wasn’t ready to commit to supporting it.

“Tangible tax relief for businesses has been on our radar and is among the many proposals under consideration as we work with the Senate and the Governor in crafting a final budget,” he said in a statement. “It is premature to make any budget commitments until all proposals have been evaluated and we have a clearer picture of state finances following the Revenue & Caseload Estimating Conference in May.”

But with Rhode Island projected to finish the fiscal year with a large surplus, there are finances in place to cover these expenses, says Michael DiBiase, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council who worked with Senate leadership to draft the proposal.

The council – a business-backed, public policy group – estimates the exemption would cost the state more than $36 million annually in reimbursements to Rhode Island cities and towns.

“We believe that Rhode Island’s business tax climate needs to be more competitive,” DiBiase said. “In the Tax Foundation ranking … we’re 42nd [in the U.S.], and we think the property tax is the most burdensome of the taxes businesses face in Rhode Island.

“The tangible tax in particular is a very onerous tax,” DiBiase said. It requires businesses to account for property other than real estate with definitive value, such as furniture and computers.

The self-reporting tax often requires businesses to enlist an accountant for help, creating an additional financial burden, DeBiase says.

The legislation would exempt 85% of current tangible property taxpayers, with eligible property above $100,000 remaining taxable.

Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, says now is the time to create the tangible tax exemption.

“We do have a lot of stimulus money that is floating through the system … so reforming the tangible personal property tax is a way to make Rhode Island’s overall tax burden more competitive to business,” White said. “It’s also fair to point out that every year, states go through the exercise internally of looking at their own tax burden and lining up different types of taxation against what other states are doing … so this is an ongoing process, and every state will continue to do that.”

While this stimulus funding will eventually run out, White and DeBiase aren’t concerned about the state’s future ability to afford the continuing expense.

White said she expects that “the overall growth of the tax base as a result of making the tangible tax less of a detriment to future investment and overall economic growth” will more than offset the cost to the state.

“I think that’s why the discussion is to start fairly small,” White said, comparing the proposal to the car tax phaseout.

“It’s a matter of being able to have a predictable phaseout formula so it can be properly accounted and planned for,” she added.

Nine Rhode Island communities have already voluntarily chosen to make this exemption, DiBiase said, demonstrating that “there is already support and recognition for this tax relief.”

The biggest obstacle in passing the proposal may be competing against other needs in the state, he says.

“It’s not opposition, but I think this will compete with other tax relief and spending in the budget in terms of available funding,” DiBiase said.