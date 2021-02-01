Monday storm spurs closures; potential for over 1 foot of snow

PROVIDENCE – The National Weather Service is projecting between six and 14 inches of snow in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts from Monday through Tuesday morning, with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
Ahead of the storm, parking bans have been announced across the state, and the R.I. Department of Health closed all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.
Additionally, the department said that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be happening on Monday at Rhode Island’s regional clinics in Bristol, Providence and East Greenwich.
On Sunday, the R.I. Department of Transportation also banned all tractor-trailer trucks on state highways Monday due to the storm.
The National Weather Service said travel during the storm could be very difficult to impossible and could impact the Monday evening commute. The storm’s wind gusts also have the potential to bring down tree branches, the service warned.
View a full list of statewide closures, delays and parking bans here.
