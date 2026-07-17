Money isn’t only thing slowing Cliff Walk repairs

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MORE OF THE SAME: Walkers heading south on the Newport Cliff Walk in 2023 are stopped at Narragansett Avenue by fencing because part of the historic walk collapsed in 2022. Little has changed since then. PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
MORE OF THE SAME: Walkers heading south on the Newport Cliff Walk in 2023 are stopped at Narragansett Avenue by fencing because part of the historic walk collapsed in 2022. Little has changed since then. PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

For generations, Newport’s city officials have had to strike a perilous balance between the public value of one of Rhode Island’s most recognizable tourist attractions and the rising cost, complexity and risk of maintaining a path built on the edge of a changing shoreline. That tension is again at the center of the city’s effort

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