Money isn’t only thing slowing Cliff Walk repairs

For generations, Newport’s city officials have had to strike a perilous balance between the public value of one of Rhode Island’s most recognizable tourist attractions and the rising cost, complexity and risk of maintaining a path built on the edge of a changing shoreline. That tension is again at the center of the city’s effort to repair and stabilize a damaged section of the 3.5-mile Cliff Walk between Narragansett Avenue and Webster Street, where a collapse in 2022 cut off a popular stretch for “the foreseeable future,” according to the city. The roughly 20-foot section south of Forty Steps remains off limits four years later. It has also left residents and visitors asking why the fix is taking so long. The short answer is that the Cliff Walk is never a simple sidewalk repair. The public trail is threaded through private property, perched above unstable geology, exposed to waves and storms, and subject to layers of local, state and federal oversight. Even with a historic funding package now in place, Newport still has to pour the money into permits, final designs, construction contracts and a repair that can survive the test of time, water and weather. “That [ocean wave] energy has got to go somewhere,” said Richard Pastore, an environmental engineer who founded RP Engineering Inc. after 14 years with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The force bearing down on Newport’s Cliff Walk, whether from waves, groundwater or occasional storms, is now testing one of Rhode Island’s most-visited landmarks. Pastore said in the long term, it could become “a losing battle.” These problems are not new. A National Park Service report from 1989 warned that “management and protection requirements for Newport’s famous Cliff Walk clearly exceed the resources available to the city.” The Cliff Walk has long run beside some of Newport’s most valuable private estates. More than 40 property owners share the corridor. Newport has spent years chasing a moving target: repairing washouts, closing unsafe sections, reopening them and then watching storms expose the next weak point. Money is now less of an immediate obstacle than it once was. Newport has assembled approximately $22 million for repairs and long-term stabilization, including an $11 million federal grant, a $5 million congressional earmark, $3 million in state Green Bond proceeds and $3.75 million from a voter-approved city bond. City officials have called the federal award the largest single federal grant in Newport’s history, but the size of the package also points to the scale of the work. Plans submitted to the Coastal Resources Management Council for review call for rebuilding and stabilizing the collapsed area, using geotextile fabric, known as “rip-rap,” crushed and armor stone, concrete and other reinforcement to protect exposed cliff faces and support the path. In some areas, large stone blocks and concrete-filled “micropiles” would help anchor the structure into bedrock. The goal is to slow erosion, absorb wave energy and give the walkway a stronger foundation. Pastore described the local geology as layered and porous. Shale and conglomerate can allow water to seep through separations in the rock, weakening slopes from within. He compared shale to a book with pages: water moves through the gaps, and over time the layers can weather, flake and fail. That means the threat is not only from waves crashing against the cliff. Groundwater, freeze-thaw cycles, rising temperatures, heavy rain and storm surge all play a role. A wall or armor stone may blunt one force while shifting energy somewhere else along the coast. Still water can be just as damaging, Pastore said. And when wind drives across the water, it drags on the waves and builds a formidable force. “You can get a crashing wave that hits a wall,” Pastore said. “The pressure is absolutely ­enormous.” On paper, the city’s consultants, GZA Environmental Inc., have the expertise and skill, but they face a hard problem with no certainty of victory, Pastore said. “They are doing the best they can,” he said. “They are not dummies.” Climate trends make the job harder. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data for Newport shows relative sea level rising at about 2.98 millimeters per year, or nearly 1 foot per century, based on monthly mean sea-level data from 1930 to 2025. The sea level at Newport has risen more than 9 inches since 1930, increasing the risk of coastal flooding and erosion during nor’easters and hurricanes. Permitting adds another layer of difficulty in restoring the Cliff Walk. Because the work sits along the shoreline, CRMC must review the design. Federal dollars also bring federal rules, including coordination with the Federal Highway Administration and environmental review requirements. On July 14, the CRMC held a hearing on the plan, but after about two hours of discussion, the council tabled the application. An approval would allow the environmental review process to proceed, the design to be signed off on and the work to proceed. A titan in the tourism economy, the Cliff Walk draws between 750,000 and 1 million visitors annually, according to various estimates. It’s free, but the partial closure can still irk visitors who arrive expecting uninterrupted access. On a recent day in July, Jess Wasserman and Rachel Cobban were visiting from New Hampshire and “walking the walk.” Beginning at its unofficial entrance off Memorial Boulevard, the day trippers walked until they came across the detour and decided to turn back. “We would’ve kept going all the way to the end,” Cobban said.