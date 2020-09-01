Moo Inc. to bring first recyclable, one-time-use face covering to U.S. market

LINCOLN – Moo Inc. is bringing the first one-time-use, recyclable face covering to the American market, the company announced Tuesday.

The face coverings, which are brandable, will be printed at Moo’s location in Lincoln.

The Rhode Island-based company also announced a local partnership with Crossroads Rhode Island, with the company donating 5,000 recyclable masks to the nonprofit to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are very grateful to Moo for their recyclable mask donation during this evolving health crisis,” said Karen A. Santilli, Crossroads CEO and president. “It’s very difficult to socially distance if you’re staying in a crowded shelter, so having an adequate supply of masks on hand for our clients and staff is absolutely critical.”

- Advertisement -

Moo will also be offering a 10% discount to any Rhode Island small business, nonprofit organization, municipality, or state agency on any custom mask order.

The masks will be printed on cotton paper that’s made out of T-shirt offcuts, a waste product of the garment industry, the company said. Each mask is made from a single sheet of paper.

“We’re excited to launch a more environmentally friendly product and to help get Rhode Islanders back to work,“ said Nick Ruotolo, chief operating officer of Moo. “The Moo mask is a single-use face covering made from tree-free cotton paper, which makes it a better way to look after your team, your customers and the planet all at the same time. The cotton paper we use comes from T-shirt offcuts – stuff that’s normally thrown away. And because each mask is made from a single sheet of paper with no glue, elastic, or other material, they’re 100% recyclable.”