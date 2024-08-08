Moody’s affirms Providence’s ‘A3’ bond rating

Updated at 1:36 p.m.

By
-
MOODY’S INVESTORS Service affirmed its rating of “A3” for the city of Providence, Mayor Brett P. Smiley said Thursday. / PBN FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The city’s bond is holding steady as Moody’s Investors Service affirmed its rating of “A3,” Mayor Brett P. Smiley said Thursday. Moody’s report, issued on July 30, comes after the credit agency upgraded Providence’s General Obligation Bonds rating from “Baa1” to “A3” last year.  “We have worked diligently to balance our financial operations

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Key Changes to Uniform Guidance

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released significant updated regulations for 2 CFR 200,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR