More than half R.I. hospitals earn ‘A’ safety grade from Leapfrog

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has been ranked as No. 2 in the country for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group.

More than half the hospitals in Rhode Island, 55.6%, earned an “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2025 Hospital Safety Grade. The biannual safety grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals in the U.S. based on their ability to protect patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Rhode Island was also ranked as the No. 4 state for the percentage of hospitals with straight “A” grades for two years or more.

Four hospitals within Brown University Health, the state’s largest health system, earned an “A” grade. The four hospitals are Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, The Miriam Hospital in Providence, Newport Hospital in Newport and Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.

Also, Saint Anne’s Hospital which Brown Health purchased last fall from Steward Health Care, was one of 11 in the nation to have earned an “A” rating in all 27 of the grading rounds throughout 13 years.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team at Rhode Island Hospital for their steadfast commitment to high-quality care and patient safety, as reflected in our Leapfrog ‘A’ safety grade for Spring 2025,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations and president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “This recognition, along with ‘A’ safety grades earned by The Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital, and Saint Anne’s Hospital, highlights Brown University Health’s unwavering dedication to excellence across the system. I’m truly grateful to our care teams for the exceptional work they do every single day for our patients.”

Westerly Hospital, in Westerly, operated by Yale New Haven Health also received an “A” safety grade.

“The safety of our patients is our most important priority and the focus of every interaction, every decision and every patient-care plan,” said Richard Lisitano, president of Westerly Hospital. “I’m extremely proud of our team at Westerly Hospital for their exceptional performance and collaboration in keeping our patients safe in our care.”

Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket also earned an “A” safety grade. In Attleboro, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, run by Sturdy Health, also earned an “A” safety grade.

“At Sturdy Memorial Hospital, patient safety is at the core of everything we do,” said Aimee Brewer, CEO and president of Sturdy Health. “Earning an ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group is a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality care. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a safe environment for every patient, every day.”

South County Hospital Hospital in Wakefield was the only hospital in Rhode Island to earn a “B” safety grade.

Kent Hospital, run by Care New England Health System, earned a “C” safety grade. Both Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center, which are in the process of being sold to The Centurion Foundation, also earned “C” safety grades.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.