Morning Glory property in Jamestown sells for $1.73M

JAMESTOWN – A residential property with 2.67 acres of land known as Morning Glory recently sold for $1.73 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 67 Wright Lane home was constructed in 1990 and contains 3,500 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The single-family home overlooks Cranston Cove and Narragansett Bay, the real estate firm said.

The home contains three finished levels, including a first floor, upper story and a three-quarter story, along with an unfinished basement, according to Jamestown’s online property tax evaluation database.

The first level of the home features an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, along with a double-sided brick fireplace, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The guest wing on the second floor of the home comes with a dedicated private entry, the real estate firm said. A loft-style hallway on the second floor, leading to the primary bedroom and bathroom, separates the two wings, the firm said.

The grounds of the property contain gardens, woodlands and deed water access to Cranston Cove for swimming and other activities, Lila Delman Compass said.

The home was most recently valued by Jamestown property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $965,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $397,100 was attributed to the land.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Stephen Lepre, and it was purchased by JNAN LLC, a limited liability company based in Charlestown, S.C.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.