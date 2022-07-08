Morse elected president of Rhode Island Bar Association

PROVIDENCE – Mark B. Morse, a personal injury lawyer and principal of the Law Office of Mark B. Morse LLC in Providence, was elected president of the Rhode Island Bar Association on July 7.

Morse will replace Linda L. Laing, a partner at the law firm of Strauss, Factor, Laing & Lyons in Providence who was elected in June 2021. Morse is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and New England School of Law, where he served as research editor of the New England Law Review.

Morse lectures on a variety of legal issues, including Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation, evidence, subrogation liens, expert testimony, civil trial practice, the Rhode Island Rules of Civil Procedure, and Rhode Island domestic law.

He has volunteered as a judge for the regional law school mock trial competition and acted as chief judge for the regional competition on multiple occasions.

- Advertisement -

Morse served as editor-in-chief of the Rhode Island Bar Journal. He is a member of the Animal Law Committee, the Family Court Bench Bar Committee, the Superior Court Bench Bar Committee, and past chairman of the Superior Court Bench Bar Committee and annual Meeting Planning Committee.

Morse is also active in the American Association for Justice and served as chairman of the state delegates, and as a member of its executive committee. He has been nominated through peer recognition as a “Super Lawyer” by Thomson Reuters for 12 consecutive years in the state of Rhode Island.

He was chosen by the Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education Commission to be co-editor of the Discovery and Depositions Rhode Island Practice Volume published in September 2010. The publication was honored with a Best Award from the Association for Continuing Legal Education for outstanding achievement in the category of Best Publication.

Morse is legal counsel to Defenders of Animals, the Friends of the Music Mansion, and The Feinstein Foundation. In 2011, he was awarded the Dorothy Lohmann Public Service Award for his work with Defenders of Animals.

Also on July 7, Nicole J. Benjamin was elected the association’s president-elect.

Benjamin is a shareholder at Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC where she focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation. She is a graduate of Roger Williams University School of Law and serves as vice chairman of its board of directors.

Benjamin has more than a decade of courtroom experience and has been recognized for her commercial litigation work by The Best Lawyers in America and Chambers USA America’s Leading Business Lawyers and she has been honored for her appellate advocacy with a Professional Excellence in the Law award.

Benjamin also is the recipient of the 2017 Rhode Island Bar Journal Lauren E. Jones Esq. Writing Award.