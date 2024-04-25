Moss Home Solutions purchases Seekonk building for its headquarters

SEEKONK – Moss Home Solutions, a real estate investment firm that facilitates cash sales between distressed homeowners and real estate investors, recently purchased a new headquarters on the state line between Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Moss Home Solutions announced that it plans to expand its staff and operations through its purchase of this 5,300-square-foot facility at 699 Fall River Ave. in Seekonk. The new headquarters was a former Newport Creamery restaurant chain headquarters.

Previously, the company was located at 208 Taunton Ave. in Seekonk.

The two-story professional office building at 699 Fall River Ave. is operational but remains under interior renovation, according to Moss Home Solutions.

“Currently, the property is under renovation to modernize and brighten the building interior, create conference room space and additional private offices for staff, and to make it welcoming to clients and other visitors,” the company said in its announcement.

The site comes with 0.46 acres of land, according to Moss Home Solutions. The new headquarters has frontage visibility via billboard signage on the highly trafficked roadway of Route 114A, the company said.

Moss Home Solutions is a real estate investment and wholesaling firm that specializes in purchasing houses in any condition throughout Greater Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts for cash.

Moss Home Solutions is co-owned by C.J. Moss and Beth Moss.

Prior to relocating their headquarters, Moss Home Solutions had a total of six employees, the company said.

Shortly after moving to the new headquarters, Moss announced three new hires, including Bill Dubois as marketing director; Essence Viera as accounting manager; and Ryan McGovern as acquisitions manager. Moss Home Solutions said the company will be hiring two more employees by the end of May, and plans on having a total of 16 employees by the end of 2024.

The two established the company in 2019 “to help homeowners find solutions to problems such as foreclosure, probate, tenants who don’t pay rent, debt issues, and more,” facilitating cash sales between distressed homeowners and real estate investors.

According to Seekonk’s online property tax evaluation database, the property is worth a total of $576,300, with $327,000 attributed to the building and $249,300 attributed to the land.

The property was previously owned by The Firehouse Realty Trust. A public record of the sale price was not immediately available through the online land records database maintained by the Northern Bristol County Registry of Deeds. The Firehouse Realty Trust purchased the property for $578,000 from Melcor Holdings LLC in April 2021, according to the quitclaim deed for that transaction.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.