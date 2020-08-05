Most of Johnson & Wales University’s fall classes to be held online

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University announced July 29 that it has updated its learning plans for the fall semester, which includes most classes to be taught online.

The university said the changes were made in part due to new government mandates surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the university was going to have a hybrid setup – in-person learning and online – and switch to online only after Thanksgiving until the end of the semester in December.

But, returning students enrolled in lecture and non-lab classes will be taught remotely, JWU said. The university will welcome to campus all first-year students, students on internships, and only returning and transferring students enrolled in classes that require lab work.

Other services, including tutoring, personal counseling, student academic and financial services, and the library will be available both in-person and virtually, the university said.

JWU Chancellor Mim L. Runey said in a statement that the vast majority of the university’s students come from out of state, with many coming from states that are requiring quarantine upon arrival. Additionally, capacity restrictions for classrooms, residence halls and other indoor facilities will remain in place on campus, she said.

“After carefully reviewing multiple options and evaluating many factors – and with the start of school only weeks away – we had to make the best decision for our entire community of students, families, faculty and staff based on what we know today,” Runey said.

JWU said it will decide on how classes will be taught in the spring after assessing local and federal health guidelines.

