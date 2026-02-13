Most-read stories on PBN.com, January 2026

[caption id="attachment_516128" align="alignleft" width="150"]
PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]
1. MEET THE MAKERS: Westerly factory specializes in crucial, mostly concealed, construction components
PUBLISHED IN PRINT: JAN. 16. In an 85,000-square-foot brick factory on the Pawcatuck River in Westerly, the clanging of metal and hum of machinery fills the air like a mechanical symphony. At Warwick Hanger Co., a tight-knit team of 26 workers churn out copper, steel and iron brackets, clips, protective plates, fasteners and clamps by the thousands, destined for homes, high rises and construction sites across the country. tinyurl.com/mt8sznd5
[caption id="attachment_516129" align="alignleft" width="150"]
PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES[/caption]
2. Pawtucket receives 6 proposals to redevelop former Apex property
POSTED ONLINE: JAN. 8. Six competitive bids have been submitted for redevelopment of the deserted 20-acre area surrounding the iconic Apex building in Pawtucket, The Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency and city announced Jan. 8. The area the city seeks to redevelop includes the former Apex property, former Apex Tire, two vacant lots and the remaining parcels up to the riverfront, including the former Manning Heffern Funeral Home. tinyurl.com/3fruw9e5
[caption id="attachment_516130" align="alignleft" width="150"]
COURTESY JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION[/caption]
3. 5 R.I. chefs, 3 restaurants named 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists
POSTED ONLINE: JAN. 21. Five Rhode Island chefs and three restaurants were named semifinalists on Jan. 21 for the 2026 James Beard Awards. All three restaurants that were nominated are in Providence. Claudine at 225 Weybosset St. is a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category. Loma at 112 Spruce St. was nominated for Best New Bar, while Oberlin at 266 Westminster St. reached the semifinals for Outstanding Restaurant. tinyurl.com/5e3kjebv
[caption id="attachment_516131" align="alignleft" width="150"]
COURTESY THE STEEL YARD[/caption]
4. The Steel Yard parts with longtime executive director amid financial challenges
POSTED ONLINE: JAN. 27. The Steel Yard has parted ways with its longtime executive director, Howie Sneider, and is now facing significant financial challenges, board Chairman Jay Coogan wrote in a message to supporters Jan. 27. Drake Patten, who led The Steel Yard through the 2008 recession, is the nonprofit’s new interim leader, Coogan said in his message. Coogan added that the board discovered “serious structural financial issues” in late 2025 that require attention to ensure long-term sustainability. tinyurl.com/2z9n89j6
[caption id="attachment_516132" align="alignleft" width="118"]
PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]
5. R.I.’s hospital crisis could deepen
PUBLISHED IN PRINT: JAN. 16. Federal health insurance cuts are poised to amplify dire financial problems at Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, observers say, significantly increasing the burden on patients, workers and Rhode Island’s health care system. tinyurl.com/bdhvrpsp
6. Correctional officers union: ‘Our prison is out of control’
POSTED ONLINE: JAN. 9. https://tinyurl.com/2s4z7eue
7. Plant City to close Providence eatery, citing Washington Bridge impact
POSTED ONLINE: JAN. 26. https://tinyurl.com/4256nm7
r
8. Lincoln home sells for record high $2.5M
POSTED ONLINE: JAN. 5. tinyurl.com/ue22ft3b
9. Travis named CEO, president of Rhode Island Manufacturers Association
POSTED ONLINE: JAN. 23. tinyurl.com/d3jbs9mp
10. In loss of Hasbro, questions remain
PUBLISHED IN PRINT: JAN. 2. tinyurl.com/v95rbc4w