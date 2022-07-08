Most-read stories on PBN.com, June 2022

By
-
1. PBN announces 2022 40 Under Forty honorees POSTED ONLINE: JUNE 10 Forty young professionals have been chosen as the winners of Providence Business News’ 18th annual 40 Under Forty program. The winners work in a variety of sectors, including nonprofit, education, construction, manufacturing, finance, government and health care. bit.ly/3ukT4Cz  2. Bally’s to sell R.I.…

