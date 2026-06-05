Most-read stories on PBN.com, May 2026

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COURTESY KENT COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL 1. Care New England cutting more than 30 leadership, nonclinical jobs. POSTED ONLINE: MAY 26 Care New England Health System is eliminating more than 30 leadership and nonclinical positions, a move it said was made in response to “unprecedented economic challenges” facing hospitals across Rhode Island.

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