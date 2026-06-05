Most-read stories on PBN.com, May 2026

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COURTESY KENT COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL[/caption]
1. Care New England cutting more than 30 leadership, nonclinical jobs.
POSTED ONLINE: MAY 26 Care New England Health System is eliminating more than 30 leadership and nonclinical positions, a move it said was made in response to “unprecedented economic challenges” facing hospitals across Rhode Island. The health system did not specify which jobs would be eliminated, how many people will be left unemployed, or how much is being saved with this decision. tinyurl.com/s29pjswx
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COURTESY SAVE THE BAY INC.
VIA THE RHODE ISLAND CURRENT[/caption]
2. Should a North Kingstown country club be allowed to keep an unpermitted seawall it claims is protection against rising sea levels?
POSTED ONLINE: MAY 15 R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on May 12 filed a lawsuit against Quidnessett Country Club, accusing the private golf club of building an unpermitted seawall along Narragansett Bay. The lawsuit claims the seawall was constructed without required approvals and violates state environmental law. Lawyers for the North Kingstown club initially called the wall an emergency measure necessary to protect its signature 14th hole from rising sea levels. tinyurl.com/43se2wrv
3. Hinckley Allen hires 15 lawyers, staff members from Cameron & Mittleman.
POSTED ONLINE: MAY 12 Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP has hired 15 trust and estate professionals from Cameron & Mittleman LLP, including all three of C&M’s female partners, two members of its counsel, two associates and eight professional paralegals and legal administrative assistants. All 15 C&M members will move to Hinkley Allen’s Providence office on July 1. tinyurl.com/6vmx7r9m
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COURTESY TRAVERSE LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS[/caption]
4. Paolino’s downtown beautification proposal stalls out.
PUBLISHED IN PRINT: MAY 22 When former Providence Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr. proposed a sweeping plan to transform downtown Providence with trees, wider sidewalks and upgraded lighting, the idea was met with broad support from city leaders and civic groups. But more than a year after it was unveiled, the beautification and greenery proposal has gone nowhere. tinyurl.com/bdd7wrk7
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PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN[/caption]
5. R.I. business leaders brace for ‘lurch to the left’ in House leadership.
POSTED ONLINE: MAY 15 The business community is keeping a watchful eye on what’s in store after the changing of the guard for what many consider the most powerful position in state politics. And No. 1 on the list of concerns is proposals to hike taxes on the wealthy. House Speaker Christopher R. Blazejewski, D-Providence, viewed as more politically progressive, was elected to replace K. Joseph Shekarchi, who resigned to pursue the R.I. Supreme Court vacancy. tinyurl.com/33uezbpy
6. Election 2026: Foulkes rolls out ‘Believe in Rhode Island’ economic plan, including $100M bond proposal.
POSTED ONLINE: MAY 13 tinyurl.com/bdxmjjy9
7. Champlin Foundation grants $12.1M to 103 R.I. organizations.
POSTED ONLINE: MAY 19 tinyurl.com/3bksr5bv
8. Bookkeeper for Bristol landscaping company accused of not paying payroll taxes.
POSTED ONLINE: MAY 21 tinyurl.com/s9f2zesn
9. Rise of concierge healthcare has raised concerns.
PUBLISHED IN PRINT: MAY 22 tinyurl.com/hrsaemeh
10. House Speaker Shekarchi will step down to seek R.I. Supreme Court judgeship.
POSTED ONLINE: MAY 6 tinyurl.com/ykvehhh3