Most-read stories on PBN.com, November 2025

1. R.I. losing more than a business with closure of another foundry
POSTED ONLINE: NOV. 28. Friends Foundry of Woonsocket, VIBCO Inc.’s casting partner since 1974, announced it will cease operations on Jan. 31. The foundry’s retirement notice, simple and humble, marks the end of nearly 60 years of hard, gritty, indispensable work. For most people, this is just another small-business closure. For … anyone who understands what it takes to keep manufacturing alive in this state, it’s something much heavier. tinyurl.com/pvtusre7
2. New potential buyer for Roger Williams, Fatima Hospital emerges
POSTED ONLINE: NOV. 4. As the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas considers a request from Prospect Medical Holdings, parent of CharterCARE Health Partners, which operates Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, filed Oct. 30 to close the hospitals by the end of the year if the state of Rhode Island or a designee doesn’t take ownership, Prime Healthcare, a hospital operator in Ontario, Calif., has expressed interest in buying the hospitals. tinyurl.com/pddnjhay
3. Black Sheep in Providence under new ownership
POSTED ONLINE: NOV. 5. A new business partnership has acquired the Black Sheep restaurant and bar at the corner of Westminster and Empire streets in Providence for $450,000. Doing business as Calray LLC, Charles Lutzen and Ray Sirico said they plan to keep the Black Sheep name and retain as many of the current staff members as possible. tinyurl.com/mrz3ttj5
4. One Neighborhood Builders lays off entire Central Providence Unidos staff
POSTED ONLINE: NOV. 24. The entire staff of the Central Providence Unidos organization will be laid off on Nov. 26, according to a statement by its executive committee. A total of seven employees, including five from CPU and two One Neighborhood Builders staff members, were given a week’s notice on Nov. 19. They were told by One Neighborhood Builders that the layoffs are due to budgetary concerns. tinyurl.com/htm999nm
5. U.S. News ranks 6 R.I. nursing homes among best in nation
POSTED ONLINE: NOV. 13. Six nursing homes in Rhode Island are among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report. The publication evaluated nearly 15,000 U.S. nursing homes that offer either short- or long-term care for its 2026 rankings. Fewer than 19% of the U.S. nursing homes evaluated earned a high-performing ranking in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both. tinyurl.com/2hzdayhx
