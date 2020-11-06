Most-read stories on PBN.com, Oct. 2020

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PBN FILE PHOTO 1. Metacomet Golf Club sold for $7.6M POSTED ONLINE: OCT. 7 Metacomet Golf Club sold for $7.6 million on Oct. 2 to a corporation associated with developer Marshall Properties. The deed, filed with the East Providence City Clerk, documents the sale price paid by Metacomet Property LLC, a…