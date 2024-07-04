Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty opens 8th office in Bristol

BRISTOL – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the Rhode Island-based real estate firm that was founded in 2013 by Judy Chace and Ray Mott, recently established its eighth office in a 460-square-foot retail building at 317 Hope St. in Bristol.

The company, which is part of the larger Sotheby’s International Realty luxury real estate brand, is based in Charlestown and operates offices in Providence, Westerly, Westport, Narragansett, East Greenwich and Barrington.

“The real estate professionals we have at our new office are phenomenal,” said Judy Chace, co-founder, co-owner and broker for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. “With much excitement in our new venture, we are ready to start working with our clients in a more in-depth way.”

Mott & Chace said the new office will help it better support buyers and sellers in the East Bay, Newport County and southeastern Massachusetts.

- Advertisement -

“The expertise we are able to provide in our Bristol office is second to none,” said Ray Mott, also co-founder, co-owner and broker for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. “The appealing beauty and historic downtown location brings us closer to a very special market.”

When the real estate agency was first established more than 10 years ago, there were just two other agents in addition to Mott and Chace, and they held their first office meeting in Chace’s car, the company said. Now, Mott & Chace employs around 150 agents in eight offices.

The company is part of the larger Sotheby’s International Realty network, carrying the prestige of the famous British auction house that it has been connected to since 1976 when the global real estate group was founded, now encompassing 17,000 sales associates located in roughly 800 offices in 61 countries and territories worldwide.

Mott & Chace was a recipient of the PBN 2021 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards, a distinction the real estate firm earned by growing its annual revenue by 50.4% over the course of three years, jumping from $16.7 million in 2018 to $25.1 million in 2020.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.