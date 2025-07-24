Mount Hope Bridge to receive $17M in upgrades

"Dehumidifying the Mount Hope Bridge cables and anchorages is essential to arresting the corrosion of the individual wires in the cables, and we are excited to bring this technology to our nearly 100-year-old bridge," Caron Silveira said.

BRISTOL – The Mount Hope Bridge will receive a $17 million update to expand its longevity, the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority announced this week. The funding, awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation grant program, will support upgrades to the nearly century-old bridge's dehumidification systems. RIBTA expects that this work, which will incorporate new cable and anchorage technology, will extend the bridge's lifespan by another 50 to 77 years. The technology has also been used on bridges such as the South Tenth Street Bridge in Pittsburgh and the Delaware Memorial Bridge, RIMTA said in an announcement. The Mount Hope Bridge, part of state Route 114, connects the towns of Bristol and Portsmouth and carries approximately 15,000 vehicles per day, according to RITBA. Earlier this month, RITBA announced that the bridge will close to traffic from 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 18 for resurfacing work. The PROTECT program was established in 2021 with $1.4 billion to allocate to transportation infrastructure resiliency projects over five years. The multi-year dehumidification project will also draw from a $10 million Congressional Directed Spending allocation. In a statement, RITBA Executive Director Lori Caron Silveira called the upgrades "essential."RIBTA conducted cable air flow testing on the bridge last year as part of the multi-year Mount Hope Dehumidification Project. The bridge is currently rated in "fair" condition. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who worked on the PROTECT program's creation, said that the funding will help Rhode Island "invest in resiliency upgrades across the Ocean State and to build infrastructure adapted to the realities of climate change." The previously-awarded funding was delayed by Trump Administration freezes, said Sen. Jack Reed. "This $17 million federal grant is a smart investment in helping to keep the Mount Hope Bridge resilient and in good working order as it approaches its 100-year anniversary and will put people to work in good-paying jobs in the construction trades,” Reed said in a statement. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.