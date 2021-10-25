MTX Group seeks tax credits to open ‘regional collaboration center’ in Providence

PROVIDENCE – MTX Group Inc., a Frisco, Texas-based consulting firm that uses artificial intelligence and data analysis to help its public and private sector clients modernize their operations and improve services, is seeking more than $3.5 million in Rhode Island jobs incentive tax credits as it considers establishing a new “regional collaboration center” in Providence.

An application from MTX Group for an award under the Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Program is being considered on Monday evening by the board of directors of the R.I. Commerce Corp., according to the agenda for the public meeting.

An economic impact analysis prepared for the board of directors by the Appleseed consulting firm states that in its first year at its new Rhode Island location, MTX Group would hire 25 workers, rising to 100 in its third year of operations and then 125 in the fifth year. MTX Group is expected to request Qualified Jobs Incentive tax credits with an estimated value of $3,505,500 over ten years, according to the analysis.

Per the terms of the state’s Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit, the credits are not awarded until the jobs are created and income tax withholdings are generated.

The median salary for the 125 employees there, which would include 17 quality assurance specialists, 40 software engineers and 35 business analysts, along with other positions, would be $119,995 by its fifth year of operations in 2022, according to the Appleseed analysis.

The establishment of an MTX Group regional collaboration center would represent an increase of $21.32 million in Rhode Island’s annual gross domestic product.

The company said it would be looking for leased office space in Providence. No further information about the exact location of the regional collaboration center was included in the analysis of the MTX Group tax credit application.

Receiving the award of $3.5 million in potential tax credits would obligate MTX Group to maintain its presence in Rhode Island for 12 years, according to an R.I. Commerce Corp. summary of the analysis.

