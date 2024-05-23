Multifamily home in Barrington built in 1876 sells for $1.67M

BARRINGTON – An antique home built in 1876 recently sold for $1.67 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 69 Annawamscutt Road property, known as the Charles Rutland House, contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The transaction marks the highest residential sale in Barrington’s Alfred Drown neighborhood in 2024 as of mid-May, said Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 4,794-square-foot home has been renovated throughout its history, including an “expansive addition” completed in 2006, according to Residential Properties.

In addition to the main house, with its southern white pine wide-plank hardwood floors, the real estate firm said the half-acre property includes a separate legal rental cottage with a heated studio and two bedrooms.

The main house includes a wood-burning fireplace, granite counters and high-end stainless steel appliances, according to Residential Properties.

The property was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.04 million, with $438,000 of that attributed to the land.

Residential Properties sales associate Eddie Rayden represented both sides of the transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Cristin Gibson, of Barrington, to Ryan Murphy and Cailin Murphy, previously of Boston.

