Murphy leaving role as Chafee Center director

SMITHFIELD – Mark S. Murphy, the director of the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University, told Providence Business News that he is leaving the position at the end of the day on Monday.

Murphy, a former PBN editor, has been director of the center since October 2019. He declined to say why he is leaving the position.

A spokesperson for Bryant could not immediately be reached for comment.

Murphy succeeded the late Raymond W. Fogarty as the Chafee Center’s director on Oct. 7, 2019. Fogarty died on Sept. 27, 2018.

Before leading the Chafee Center, Murphy was PBN’s top editor for close to 14 years and helped the business publication garner several editorial accolades both locally and regionally during his tenure. Murphy was also the editor of Golf World Business, following nearly two decades in various newsroom roles at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In 2020 the Chafee Center, under Murphy’s leadership, was named the Manufacturing Champion in PBN’s 2020 Manufacturing Awards program.

