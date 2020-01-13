Museum of Work & Culture to host memory loss programs

WOONSOCKET – A new monthly series at the Museum of Work & Culture is designed for people with memory loss and their caretakers.

Living Memories Monday takes place on the last Monday of each month. The program is free and intended for people who are experiencing all types of dementia and memory loss.

January’s program, which is part of Rhode Island’s Memory Café Network, is on the 27th. It begins at 1 p.m. with a music therapy session led by a neurologic music therapist from Hands in Harmony, a South Kingstown nonprofit. Accompanied by music, program participants will have the chance to work on memory and recall, fluidity of speech, motor control, range of motion and response time.

Following the musical portion of the program, the museum will host a free Memory Café, which offers refreshments and a chance to meet others with similar experiences.

- Advertisement -

Registration for the programs is requested and is available by emailing mowc@rihs.org or calling (401) 769-9675.

The museum also plans to launch a Memory Map developed in partnership with Butler Hospital’s Memory & Aging Program. Maps are designed as navigational tools for caregivers within the museum and provide suggestions for questions meant to prompt conversation.

Maps will be available at the museum’s front desk, as well as on the Rhode Island Historical Society’s website.