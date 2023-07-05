N.E. Tech to offer new summer internship program for high school seniors

EAST GREENWICH – The New England Institute of Technology and nonprofit Skills for Rhode Island’s Future are creating a new summer internship program for high school seniors surrounding game development.

New England Tech says the new six-week program, titled “High School Student Career Education Program,” will have students help improve people’s lives via creating games and utilizing gamification strategies that promote socially forward theming. Among the themes to be promoted are health care and wellness.

The new program, New England Tech says, will also help build a talent pipeline within digital media and information technology.

Sixteen students have been chosen for the first program, which will run from July 10 through Aug. 18. The students, New England Tech says, will conceptualize, design and test the games, as well as gain an understanding of the business of gaming.

In the fall, the students will refine their games through virtual mentoring and technical assistance, the university said. Then, students will have the chance to demonstrate their games to faculty, students, industry experts, family members and community leaders in early 2024.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.