N.Y. company buys high-rise towers in East Providence in $52.4M deal

EAST PROVIDENCE – A New York-based real estate company specializing in government-subsidized housing recently made its first acquisition in Rhode Island, buying the Kent Farm Apartment Homes in East Providence for $52.4 million, according to public records.

Hudson Valley Property Group, through its Delaware-based limited liability company called HPVG Kent Farms Preservation LLC, bought two apartment buildings, each one six stories, at 25 Gemini Drive as part of a transaction involving six parcels, including several two-story apartment houses surrounding the high-rise buildings.

The Section 8-subsidized housing development was sold by TMI Kent Farm LLC, which previously acquired the buildings for $27.7 million in 2017, having managed them through Taymil Partners LLC, according to public records.

Each of the 83,907-square-foot, brick high-rise apartment buildings, constructed in 1969, contain 95 units. Six smaller buildings across the street vary in size and the amount of units within the buildings but were built in 1969 or 1970, according to city property records.

A representative from Hudson Valley Property Group declined to comment on the acquisition until next week when the company plans to issue a press release.

The company’s website lists 26 different low-income and workforce housing developments as part of its portfolio, serving 17,000 residents. Of those, 12 Hudson Valley Property Group properties are located in New Jersey, eight are in New York, four are in Maryland, one is in Florida and another one is in Pennsylvania.

According to the website, Hudson Valley Property Group was founded in 2010 during the nationwide mortgage crisis by childhood friends turned business partners Jason Bordainick and Andrew Cavaluzzi, who are both from Rockland County, N.Y. The company said its focus is finding “creative financial solutions to preserve and elevate our nation’s aging supply” of low-income and workforce housing.

“HVPG acquires existing affordable properties, maintains and extends affordability programs, and elevates the quality of the housing for its residents,” according to the company website. “Through strategic renovations, operational efficiencies, improved security measures, community engagement and sustainability efforts, HVPG properties both perform as better assets and become places that residents are proud to call home. Beyond addressing the quality of housing, HVPG enhances services and facilitates access to other local resources that elevate quality of life.”

