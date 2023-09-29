Narcan sold in stores seen as pivotal in R.I. drug crisis

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

East Providence Fire Department Capt. John Potvin has seen the lifesaving effects of naloxone in action dozens of times throughout his more than 30 years as a first responder. “It’s kind of like a wonder drug,” said Potvin, who serves as the director of emergency medical services. “Someone could be blue and unresponsive and when…