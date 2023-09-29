Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Narcan sold in stores seen as pivotal in R.I. drug crisis
East Providence Fire Department Capt. John Potvin has seen the lifesaving effects of naloxone in action dozens of times throughout his more than 30 years as a first responder. “It’s kind of like a wonder drug,” said Potvin, who serves as the director of emergency medical services. “Someone could be blue and unresponsive and when…