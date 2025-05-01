Narragansett colonial built in 1968 with nearly an acre of land sells for $3M

NARRAGANSETT – A 3,300-square-foot colonial built in 1968 near the ocean on a 0.93-acre lot recently sold for $3 million, according to public records.
The 25 Anawan Drive home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.
Located in the Anawan Cliffs neighborhood, the coastal home offers views of Newport Bridge, Narragansett Bay, Beavertail Lighthouse and a private association beach.
The home also comes with a 40-foot-long heated saltwater pool and an attached, two-port car garage, along with a 1,200-square-foot patio, an outdoor kitchen and a 25-foot-by-25-foot deck, according to the Zillow real estate page for the property.
The home’s oversized kitchen features custom cabinetry and honed granite counters, a 48-inch gas Wolf Range, a Sub Zero fridge, two dishwashers and an island that adjoins the dining room, according to the Zillow page.
Other highlights of the first floor include an oversized family room with a large fireplace, gym/office, and a sunroom, while all the bedrooms are upstairs, which feature hardwoods and custom closets, as well as three newly renovated full bathrooms. The master bedroom’s bathroom contains double sinks, a private toilet, a double shower and a claw-foot tub.
The home also comes with many technological amenities, including remote management, security, Control4 lighting, Hunter Douglas motorized shading, a central vacuum and a sprinkler system.
The home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.49 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.
The seller was represented by John Krekorian and Sophia Perrone, both of RE/MAX Flagship Inc., according to the Zillow page. The buyer of the property was also represented by Krekorian.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Joseph Hageman and Kimberly Hageman, of Narragansett, and it was purchased by Jane Noel, also of Narragansett.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.