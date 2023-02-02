Narragansett colonial sells for $1.6M, town’s first ‘luxury’ home sale for 2023

NARRAGANSETT – A colonial built in 2017 recently sold for $1.6 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The sale of the 33 Burnside Ave. property marks the first “luxury” home sale in 2023 for Narragansett, according to Residential Properties, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, referring to single-family home sales exceeding the $1 million price mark.

The beachside home, located 100 yards from Scarborough State Beach, contains seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The three-story house features a second-floor wraparound deck facing the water, with two sets of glass doors leading to the 600-square-foot area.

Two bedrooms are on the first floor of the building, a one-bedroom with en suite bathroom is on the second floor and the third floor contains the four remaining bedrooms, including the primary suite on the ocean side of the building with its own dedicated bathroom.

The home’s bathrooms include custom-designed tiles, the real estate firm said. And outside the building, there’s an enclosed outdoor shower.

The 0.15-acre property and the 4,700-square-foot home were most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $814,700, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was sold by 33 Burnside LLC, a limited liability company based in Stamford, Conn., according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. The company is managed by another company called Skycap LLC, and its principal, Jonathan Hierl.

The home was bought by Allan Croly and Samantha Croly, of New Jersey, according to the deed.

Representing the buyer as the selling agent in the deal was Residential Properties sales associate Mark Ryan, while the listing agent representing the seller was Robin Leclerc.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.