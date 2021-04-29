Narragansett contemporary house sells for $1.1M

NARRAGANSETT – A contemporary-style home with four bedrooms and a sprawling yard has sold for $1.1 million.

The water view property at 42 Horizon Drive also has a large, wrap-around deck and a great room with cathedral ceilings.

It was built in 1993.

The seller was identified in property records as Paul V. Iannucci. The buyers were identified as Thomas C. DeRosa and Julie L. Stepanian.

Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyers. Preserve Realty LLC had the listing.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.