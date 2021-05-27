Narragansett estate sold for $12M, highest residential sale for R.I. in 2021

NARRAGANSETT – A modern estate on 2 acres overlooking the Atlantic Ocean has sold for $12 million, the largest residential sale of the year so far in the state, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, whose agents represented both buyer and seller.

It is among the top sales in the state for the past several years. Only four homes in Rhode Island sold for more than $10 million in 2020.

The property at 518 Ocean Road is called “Sea Grace” and is located in a gated residential area. The home includes an elevated terrace and an infinity pool that overlooks the sea.

Built in 2014, the estate has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms. It has nearly 12,000 square feet of living space, according to town real estate records.

The transaction closed on May 26. The estate was last sold in June 2014 for $3.6 million, according to Narragansett assessor records. The property was listed for sale at $18 million in 2020, according to press accounts.

It was assessed that year at $7.3 million by Narragansett.

The seller was identified in a recorded deed as David R. Reiser, trustee of David R. Reiser Trust – 1995 and Andrea R. Reiser, trustee of Andrea R. Reiser Trust – 1995, both of Miami.

The new owners are Nuha A. El Sayed and Sara A.W. Blais, of New York, N.Y., co-trustees of the HTE Irrevocable Trust – 2020, according to the deed.

