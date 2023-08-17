Narragansett home sells for $1.3M, largest residential transaction of 2023 in Bonnet Shores

NARRAGANSETT – A two-story, three-bedroom home in the Bonnet Shores area of Narragansett recently sold for $1.31 million, making it the most expensive home sale for the area in 2023 thus far, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 31 Ottawa Trail property contains three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with the entire 1,975-square-foot home renovated in 2022, according to the real estate firm, which cited R.I. MLS [Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service] while calling it the biggest home sale in Bonnet Shores this year.

Renovations include granite countertops and a center island in the kitchen, the real estate firm said.

The Cape Cod-style home, constructed in 1950, features hardwood floors, shiplap walls and a stone fireplace, with an open floor plan, according to Residential Properties. Those rooms include a cathedral-ceiling “great room,” the real estate firm said, and the home also features a large, roof-covered, screen-enclosed porch.

The second level, which contains one of the bedrooms and a bathroom, includes a loft sitting area, according to Residential Properties.

The Ottawa Trail property, which stands on 0.42 acres of land close to Kelly Beach, was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $537,400, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Separate from the 1,975-square-foot home at the end of its driveway is a second dwelling, a one-bedroom cottage, according to Residential Properties, which is not included in the town’s most property tax evaluation.

Residential Properties noted that the Ottawa Trail home is located in a R-10 residential zoning area, with a “very strong possibility” that a residential subdivision could be approved there.

Residential Properties sales associate Anita Langer represented the sellers as the listing agent in the recent transaction, according to the firm. Stella Fitzsimmons, of Lila Delman Compass, represented the buyers.

The Narragansett home was sold by Daniel Johnson and Barbara Johnson, of Wakefield, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale. The Ottaway Trail home was purchased by Charlotte Walsh and Richard Walsh, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.