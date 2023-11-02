Narragansett home sells for $2.2M, highest ever in Canonchet Farms area

NARRAGANSETT – A French country Tudor-style home in Narragansett recently sold for $2.2 million, making it the most expensive home sale ever to take place in the town’s Canonchet Farms neighborhood, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 50 Canonchet Way home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and spans 5,000 square feet of living space.

Residential Properties cited the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service to deem the transaction as the most expensive home sale in the history of the Canonchet Farms area.

The custom home also features a two-story foyer and a living room with a tall stone fireplace. The kitchen includes Wolf and Subzero brand appliances, with French doors opening out to a rear patio for alfresco dining.

The home includes a natural cherry hardwood library, with a first-floor primary en suite bathroom and guest quarters, with the remaining bedrooms on the second level.

The home sits on an acre of land and was constructed in 2002. It was built on the site of the original Sprague Mansion, which dates back to 1863, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.84 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Anita Langer, of the firm’s South County office, represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Andrew Bilodeau, of Bilodeau Capalbo LLC.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Bernard Gould and Viveka Gould, of New York City. It was purchased by Matthew Moriarty, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.