Narragansett home sells for $2.4M in record-setting sale for Great Island

NARRAGANSETT – A waterfront home on Great Island recently sold for $2.42 million, making it the largest residential real estate deal in the island’s history, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented both the buyers and sellers.

The 1,957-square-foot home that sold for more than any other on Great Island is located at 25 East Shore Road, containing three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The custom-built, two-floor home, constructed in 2002, features an open floor plan with white birch and South American cherry floors, and a second-level deck that overlooks the water.

The kitchen is equipped with a Viking six-burner stove, butcher block preparation station, a hidden subzero freezer and custom cabinetry, said Lila Delman Compass, in its announcement of the sale. Elsewhere in the home, there’s a living room fireplace and on the second floor there are two slider doors leading outside to a deck overlooking the water, the real estate firm said. One of the second-floor bedrooms also has its own private balcony.

Behind the home, there’s a deep-water dock where a boat can be stationed and leave from, the real estate firm said, and there’s also a large stone patio with an oversized fire pit and a custom-built pizza oven.

The home was last valued by Narragansett property tax assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.18 million, according to public records kept online by the town.

A real estate agent who represented the sellers said the $2.42 million transaction is an example of how hot the waterfront real estate market is right now in the Ocean State.

“The sale of 25 East Shore Road demonstrates that demand for waterfront property in Rhode Island remains high heading into the fall market,” said Lila Delman sales associate Jason Vickers.

The home was sold by David Meiklem and Cathy Meiklem and was bought by Elaine Harrington, of Cranston, as sole trustee of the Elaine M. Harrington Revocable Trust, according to a copy of the warranty deed documenting the sale, a public record made available online by the Narragansett town clerk.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.