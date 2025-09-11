Narragansett home sells for $3.85M, highest-ever in Bonnet Shores

NARRAGANSETT – A 3,900-square-foot home next to the ocean with a third-floor observatory that provides a 360-degree view of the area recently sold for $3.85 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer.

The sale of the 276 Bonnet Point Road home, which has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, is the highest Bonnet Shores sale ever recorded, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The water-view property features a main house, a guest cottage and a garage with an additional potential living space, according to Residential Properties.

The main house, built in 1907, also features dual exterior patios, including one overlooking Bonnet Beach, the real estate firm said.

Inside the main house, the owner’s suite comes with water views and the third-floor observatory features views of the Atlantic Ocean, the entrance of Narragansett Bay, Jamestown and Narragansett.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.91 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.35 acres of land alone was valued at $1.16 million.

Residential Properties sales associate Anita Langer, of the real estate firm’s South County office, represented the buyer in this transaction. Allen Gammons, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, represented the seller.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Ralph Fleming Jr. and Sandra Fleming, of Johnston, and it was purchased by Andrew and Elizabeth Bialecki, of Newton, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.