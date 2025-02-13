Narragansett oceanfront home Far Niente sells for $5.6M

NARRAGANSETT – An oceanfront estate known as Far Niente recently sold for $5.6 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the town in more than a year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The 75 Stanton Ave. home includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with a total of 4,100 square feet of living space.

The sale price surpassed all others in Narragansett going back to January 2024, according to Mott & Chace, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service. This sale is also the highest sale on record for the Sand Hill Cove neighborhood of Narragansett, according to Mott & Chace.

The custom, cedar, shingle-style home was constructed in 2014 and features large windows, French doors and a wraparound deck with two sets of stairs leading up to it, according to the firm.

- Advertisement -

The three-story home is symmetrical, with two private en suites mirroring each other, with balconies on either side on the upper floor, according to Mott & Chace.

The home contains two fireplaces and built-in shelves in the living room areas. The lower level features a second kitchen, and several rooms that can be used as a gym, office or art studio, the real estate firm said.

Outdoors, the property includes a shed with an outdoor shower and a two-car garage.

As a bonus, residents of Far Niente also get to enjoy watching The Blessing of the Fleet every July coming out of Galilee from the vantage point of the home’s wooden deck, according to Mott & Chace.

The sellers in this transaction were represented by Kylie McCollough and Jennifer Crellin, both sales associates of Mott & Chace. The buyers were represented by Jennifer Palm, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $4.29 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $2.28 million was attributed to the property’s 0.49 acres of land alone.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Andrew Carpini and Sandra Carpini, of Smithfield, and it was purchased by Vincent Savino and Lori Savino, of Ellington, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.