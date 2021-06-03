Narragansett oceanfront home sells for $3.5M

NARRAGANSETT – An oceanfront home with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean has sold for $3.5 million.

The home, at 12 Sea Gate Drive, is a classic Cape Cod built in 1955 and sits on 2 acres of oceanfront land. It is accessed off Ocean Road, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Real Estate, which represented the seller.

Lila Delman Compass Real Estate represented the buyer.

The same property was sold a year ago for $3.4 million, according to a news release.

The new buyer is Sea Gate Partners LLC, according to the deed, signed by Guy Buckley, member.

The seller was identified in town real estate records as Mullaney Family Trust.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.