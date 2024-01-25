Narragansett ranch on 1.1-acre lot sells for $3.2M

NARRAGANSETT – A 4,443-square-foot ranch built in 1970 on a 1.1-acre lot in Narragansett recently sold for $3.2 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

The sale of the 19 Sea Ridge Drive home, which contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and two fireplaces, was the second-most-expensive residential property sale in Rhode Island in January, according to Lila Delman Compass, referring to data kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property, located in Naragansett’s West Passage neighborhood in the village of Saunderstown, comes with ocean views and a private path to a boathouse, the real estate firm said.

Dan Harding and Nicole Harding, sales associates from Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett Office, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Lindsey Davitt, of HomeSmart Professionals.

“There are very few properties available that are waterfront with stunning views throughout in a highly desirable neighborhood,” Dan Harding said.

The home features a large foyer leading to a living room with panorama views, according to Lila Delman Compass. The first floor also features a dining area with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook, an office and primary bedroom suite.

The home also features an expansive deck on the main level, a patio on the lower level, a balcony on the third floor, an observatory, and a balcony in the primary suite, the real estate firm said. The walkout lower floor contains separate living quarters, with two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a living room, a fireplace and kitchen.

Outside, in addition to a sprawling lawn, the home comes with a waterfront area with an option for a deep-water dock, Lila Delman Compass said.

The property was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.97 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Cecelia DeSimone and Joseph DeSimone to Davitt Properties Inc., of South Kingstown.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.