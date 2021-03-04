Narragansett senior housing preserved, $9M upgrade planned

NARRAGANSETT – Two senior apartment communities will be preserved as affordable housing and undergo $9 million in renovations, through a recapitalization announced recently by Preservation of Affordable Housing and the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.
The communities, South Winds Apartments and Beachwood Apartments, will be combined under common ownership and renamed Beachwinds Apartments.
They will be rehabilitated with building system replacements, new siding and roofing, and energy efficiency upgrades.
Preservation of Affordable Housing, a nonprofit, has hired Union Studio Architecture and Community Design, of Providence, as the architect, and Pariseault Builders Inc., of Cranston, as the general contractor.
