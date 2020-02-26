PROVIDENCE – Kim Arcand, visualization and emergency technology lead for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 Rhode Island Data Summit on March 24.

“The Future of Data: Vision, Strategy & Action” will feature local business leaders presenting ideas of the design and implementation of data strategies, as well as a panel discussion on how data will shape the workforce, according to organizers.

Host Tech Collective invites C-level executives in information technology, business intelligence and data analytics to attend.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tech Collective, 188 Valley St., Providence. Light refreshments will be served. The cost is $40 for members and $60 for nonmembers.

Registration is now open and can be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.