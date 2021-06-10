National Grid commits to 2030 transition to electric vehicles

PROVIDENCE – National Grid will transition most of its fleet to electric vehicles by 2030, the company announced on Thursday.

The commitment comes as part of its participation in EV100, a global initiative organized by The Climate Group that asks major companies to switch to electric vehicles and install charging stations to help increase demand and drive rollout of electric vehicles.

National Grid has committed to electrifying nearly 5,800 vehicles across the U.S. and United Kingdom, transitioning all of its light-duty fleet and most of its medium-duty vehicles, the release stated. The company will also add 16,000 electric vehicle charging ports across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York to connect the grid, building upon the 2,500 charging ports already available across its footprint.

National Grid is the first major U.S. utility company to join the EV100 group, which features 106 companies across a range of industries, including AstraZeneca, Bank of America, and Orsted, the release stated.

