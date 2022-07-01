National Grid program manipulated invoices, costing R.I. customers $2.2M

PROVIDENCE – National Grid intentionally manipulated the invoices of its energy-efficiency program from 2012 to 2020, costing Rhode Island customers up to $2.2 million in incentives, according to the results of an internal investigation.

National Grid sold its Rhode Island company, Narragansett Electric, to PPL Rhode Island Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of the Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp., for $3.8 billion on May 25. The company is now Rhode Island Energy, serving 780,000 customers. Rhode Island Energy made a report on the internal investigation public last month.

National Grid purposely delayed the filing of 48 invoices in the state’s energy-efficiency program over eight years to circumvent the annual payment cap, according to the report. National Grid made between $1.4 million and $2.2 million in unearned incentives by misleading state regulators on the achievement of the performance targets.

Investigators said the practice of delaying invoices was “widely known and accepted” within the Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Program. The National Grid investigation was prompted by questions from the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12.

- Advertisement -

The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission is now conducting its own investigation.

Todd Bianco, the commission’s chief economic and policy analyst, told WLNE-TV ABC 6 the investigation should be completed in “a matter of months rather than years.”